January 16, 2017 1:19 PM

Cowboys-Packers sets new viewership record for a divisional playoff

By Jeff Caplan

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers set a new viewership mark for a divisional playoff with Sunday’s epic match-up with an average of 48.5 million viewers, according to Michael Mulvihill of Fox Sports. The game peaked at 62.4 million viewers as the Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-31 on Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal as time expired.

According to Fox, the late afternoon game drew a 28.2 major market overnight, beating the prime-time matchup on NBC, another down-to-the wire contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. That match-up drew a 21.2 overnight rating.

The game scored a giant 46.6 rating in Dallas-Forth, only to be topped by Milwaukee’s 55.0. The Pittsburgh market came in at No. 1 with a 57.1 and Kansas City was No. 2 with 55.2.

The initial Cowboys-Packers overnight rating of 28.2 was the highest for a divisional playoff game since the Cowboys played the Panthers in 1997.

The Cowboys have been ratings gold all season while overall, the NFL has seen ratings decline.

Local

