Cowboys and Packers fans get ready for some football

"Big Ed" Lopez shows off his fan gear as he tailgates before the divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
AT&T Stadium is shrouded in fog before the Green Bay Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Cowboys fand and packers famsn pose for photos as they tailgate before a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Sergio Gonzalez waves a flag as he drives past tailgaters before the divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Gabino Martinez of Forney TX waves a replica Superbowl trophy at passing Packers fans before a divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Craig Legleiter grills a chicken breast before divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Jayson Martinez, 11, left, and Abram Deleon, 9, battle to catch a football before a divisional playoff football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Jacob Martinez, 7, throws a football to his brother, not pictured, before a divisional playoff football game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Andre Perkins grills burgers and hot dogs before a divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Fans watch the team warm up before the game as the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
(L to R) Jesus Armendariz, Diego Gaytan, 11, Jose Gaytan grill sausages while tailgating before a divisional playoff football game between the the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Sandra Gomez takes a photo of (from left) Doug May, Mitzi May, Gary Bishop and Gwen Bishop before divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Dez Bryant during pregame warmups. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) catches a ball before the game as the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stretches before the game as the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Members of the Army 490th Civil Affairs division in Grand Prairie watch warm ups from a field level box before the game as the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Dallas fans outnumbered Green Bay fans on the sidelines during pregame warmups. The Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 15.
David Kent
dkent@star-telegram.com