Stock Show 2017 Day 1

Shaelyn Schendl of Alter guides cattle in the cold, wet weather on the first day of the Fort Worth Stock Show.
Max Faulkner
Cade Grier holds a $8 meatball sub at Momma Monica Italian Restaurant, which is new this year in the Richardson-Bass Building at Will Rogers Memorial Center.
Tiramisu and chocolate roll salami, $6 each, at Momma Monica Italian Restaurant, which is new this year in the Richardson-Bass Building.
A couple orders lasagna at Momma Monica Italian Restaurant, new this year in the Richardson-Bass Building at Will Rogers Memorial Center.
Monica Russo, owner of Momma Monica Italian Restaurant, holds a veggie Parmigiana sub. Her food booth is new this year at the Stock Show.
Monica Russo is the owner of Momma Monica Italian Restaurant, which is new this year at the Stock Show.
Cold, wet weather arrives on the first day of the Fort Worth Stock Show.
Taylor Terry leads Santa Gertrudis cattle on the first day of the Fort Worth Stock Show. It was a cold and wet one.
A longhorn arrives on the first day of the Fort Worth Stock Show at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth.
Longhorns arrive Friday, the first day of the Fort Worth Stock Show at Will Rogers Memorial Center.
Jeff Hoffman of Paradise spreads hay for his longhorns Friday, the first day of the Fort Worth Stock Show.
Shaelyn Schendl of Alter moves cattle in the cold, wet weather on the first day of the Fort Worth Stock Show at Will Rogers Memorial Center.
A goat peers over this enclosure to get a better view on the first day of the Fort Worth Stock Show at Will Rogers Memorial Center.
Goats play in their pen on the first day of the Fort Worth Stock Show.
