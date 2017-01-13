Last chance to nab Cowboys-Packers tickets as prices ... drop

A sizable number of tickets remain available on the secondary market for Sunday’s anticipated NFC divisional playoff showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers as kickoff nears. And prices, which have been as high as any postseason game in recent memory, are starting to come down.
According to TicketIQ founder and CEO Jesse Lawrence, the average price of available tickets has dropped 8 percent to $759, down from $813 earlier in the week. The cheapest standing-room only tickets have dropped under $100 from around $150. Tickets in the 400 level, the upper-most section of AT&T Stadium, are now starting at under $200, down from around $350.
Lawrence said some 10,000 tickets are still available on the secondary marketing, and suggests prices will continue to come down. For fans who want to keep a constant watch on ticket price fluctuation heading towards the 3:40 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, that information is updated twice a day here.
As of Friday morning, StubHub showed more than 4,800 tickets available on its site. Seat Geek shows standing-room only tickets starting at $114 with Vivid Seats listing standing-room only for as low as $71.
