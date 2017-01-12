MLK Day: What’s closed, open

All county, state and federal offices and most banks, plus the stock markets and the U.S. Postal Service, will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
No classes in most school districts, including: Aledo, Arlington, Azle, Birdville, Burleson, Castleberry, Carroll, Crowley, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Everman, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Keller, Kennedale, Lake Worth, Northwest, Mansfield, Weatherford and White Settlement.
Municipal offices closed: Arlington, Fort Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, Roanoke and Southlake.
Municipal offices open: Bedford, Colleyville, Euless, Grapevine, Haltom City, Haslet, Hurst, Keller, Lake Worth, Saginaw, Trophy Club, Watauga.
Trash pickup: Service as usual in most cities; check your city's website for details.
Public transportation: The Fort Worth Transportation Authority will operate a regular schedule, including the Trinity Railway Express.
