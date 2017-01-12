Ellis County man who raped kids’ babysitter gets 150 years in prison

An Ellis County man found guilty of sexually assaulting his children’s 14-year-old babysitter was sentenced to 150 years in prison.
Daniel Paul Hammons, 33, of Ferris, was convicted Thursday of two counts of sexual assault of a child, according to a press release from the Ellis County district attorney’s office.
The jury sentenced Hammons to 75-year sentences on both counts, and Judge Cindy Ermatinger ordered him to serve the sentences consecutively.
He won’t be eligible for parol until 2076, the press release said.
Hammons, officials said, had sex with the teenage girl in 2015.
At trial, evidence revealed that Hammons “began grooming the child by complimenting her body,” the press release said. He rubbed up against her, told her about his marital problems and asked to see her breasts.
When the babysitter arrived at his home, Hammons would take her into his children’s room and have sex with her while his children were locked outside, the press release said.
Two other children testified about innapropriate touching by Hammons.
Hammons had been convicted previously of burglary, which enhanced his sexual assault charges to first-degree felonies, the press release said.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
