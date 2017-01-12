Ellis County man who raped kids’ babysitter gets 150 years in prison

2:42 Cowboys beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams gear up for Sunday's Cowboys-Packers game Pause

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

1:46 Rangers owner thanks Arlington voters for approving ballpark funding

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

0:57 Dallas Cowboys fans line up for playoff tickets

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks