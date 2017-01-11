Parents of Granbury man killed by Arizona police officer file lawsuit

0:57 Dallas Cowboys fans line up for playoff tickets Pause

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

0:57 Vandals damage St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:33 Murder suspect and another man caught after car chase through Irving and north Dallas

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

1:47 This is Topgolf

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording