Vandals hit St. Stephen Presbyterian Church

Visitors walk past a broken pot as they enter St. Stephen Presbyterian Church for a service Sunday, January 8, 2016. The church vas vandalized overnight.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com