January 5, 2017 7:51 PM

‘Alexa’ sent her a $162 dollhouse by accident, so she gave it to a children’s hospital

By Ryan Osborne

Brooke Neitzel, the 6-year-old North Texas girl who accidentally ordered a pricy dollhouse and four pounds of cookies through her family’s Amazon Echo Dot, donated the dollhouse to a children’s hospital Thursday.

Neitzel and her family dropped off the $162 KidKraft Sparkle Mansion at Medical City Children’s Hospital in Dallas, WFAA reported.

“She doesn’t need a dollhouse because she currently has one,” Megan Neitzel, Brooke’s mother, said. “We just thought it would be great for other children to benefit from it.”

The dollhouse will be set up in the hospital’s pediatric playroom.

It showed up at the Neitzel’s home recently — along with a large tin of butter cookies — after Brooke asked questions about the items to “Alexa,” the Echo Dot’s artificial intelligence voice assistant.

“I tell my kids Alexa is a very good listener,” Megan Neitzel told Fox News.

