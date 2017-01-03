Weatherford police officer injured in shooting released from hospital

A Weatherford police officer who was shot during a traffic stop last week was released from the hospital Monday, according to a police press release.
Officer Chris Bumpas is expected to make a full recovery, the release said.
Police believe Bumpas was shot once in the abdomen by a fellow officer who was trying to assist Bumpas during a struggle with a suspect.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was also shot by the other officer and was still recovering in a hospital Tuesday.
The incident happened about 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Tequila Bar Y Grill at 2150 Tin Top Road.
Bumpas had stopped a vehicle carrying two men and a woman because the car was being driven erratically, according to police.
During the investigation, it was discovered that one of the men had an outstanding arrest warrant. When Bumpas and a backup officer tried to arrest the suspect, he became combative, hitting Bumpas in the head with a metal flashlight, police said.
The backup officer used his Taser, but that did not stop the suspect from continuing to assault Bumpas, police said. That officer then fired his gun, striking the suspect and Bumpas.
The restaurant was filled with patrons, but no one else was hurt, Weatherford Deputy Chief Chris Crawford said.
Bumpas, who was wearing a protective vest, was struck in the gun belt area and the bullet went into his abdomen, said Sgt. Jason Hayes, a police spokesman.
The suspect will be taken to the Parker County Jail once he is released from the hospital, Tuesday’s press release said. He faces a charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer.
The other man in the vehicle, Michael Shane Hope, 42, was arrested on a drug possession charge. Hope remained in custody Tuesday at the Parker County Jail.
Bumpas has been with the Weatherford Police Department for about a year, Crawford said. He was named Rookie of the Year by the department last week, according to a police Facebook post.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
