Two-year twins in Arlington among first babies born in Tarrant in 2017

Dimpled-faced Ayden was supposed to be born on Jan. 16, but apparently he couldn’t wait to help usher in a new year.
Ayden Angel-Salas was born at 12:29 a.m. at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital H-E-B, putting him among the first babies born at Tarrant County hospitals in 2017. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was about 20 inches long.
The first baby born in Tarrant County appears to be a twin born at Medical City Arlington. Jordan Xavier Sanchez (5 pounds, 4 ounces) arrived at 12:12 a.m. just minutes after his twin brother J'aiden Alexander Sanchez (6 pounds, 3 ounces), who was born at 11:46 p.m. Saturday, giving them a rare two-year split. Mom and dad are Cassandra and Eliseo Sanchez.
Ayden’s mother, 18-year-old Priscilla Salas of Hurst, said she didn’t expect to celebrate a new year by having a baby. Salas and her family were having a laid-back evening when her water broke at 8:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
“I didn’t think he was going to be the first baby born in the hospital,” she said on Sunday afternoon as the infant slept near her hospital bed. The baby’s grandmother, Adriana Gonzalez doted on the sleeping infant. Ayden’s 18-month-old brother, Romeo, watched wide-eyed as reporters cooed at his little brother
More than 4,000 babies are delivered at Medical City Arlington every year. Last year, about 4,800 babies were delivered at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.
First babies are identified by the Star-Telegram by an informal survey of several area hospitals, including John Peter Smith, Texas Health Resources, Baylor Scott & White, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Medical City of Arlington.
The countdown to the New Year’s first deliveries typically starts as soon as the clock strikes midnight. New Year babies make news when they are born seconds or minutes after the New Year rings.
The first baby of 2017 at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center Fort Worth was born at 6:44 a.m. Baby girl Garcia weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.
At John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, nurses and doctors were ready for the first baby to arrive as the clock struck midnight, but Giovanni Eliazar Alvarado took his time. He was born at 8:04 a.m. to Diana Castorena and Jose Alvarado of Fort Worth, 6 pounds 2 ounces and 19.5 inches long. One of his first presents is a book presented by Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price to launch a program that promotes reading to young children starting at birth.
There is nothing like that bonding experience of holding your babies and reading to them — holding your grandchildren. It helps them learn the language. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price
“I feel very happy,” Castorena, 18, said in Spanish. “It’s so nice that people have come to visit my baby. It’s very nice when people admire a baby like this.”
Castorena said she read to her baby in Spanish and English while he was still in her womb. She plans to continue reading to Giovanni in English and Spanish so he will grow up bilingual. She said she has much hope for his future.
“I want him he succeed in school and reading may inspire him to seek an education,” she said.
The reading initiative comes as the city, Fort Worth school district and community leaders work to improve childhood literacy. In Fort Worth schools, only 30 percent of of third-grade students are reading on grade level.
This is new chapter in our lives. It’s a blessing. Diana Castorena, mother of Giovanni Eliazar Alvarado, who was born on New Year’s Day at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth
The Fort Worth Public Library Foundation, JPS Foundation, JPS Health Network and the Fort Worth Library are launching Books For Tarrant County Babies.
Price presented Giovanni a book titled, Read to Me, by Judi Moreillon, a retired associate professor from Texas Woman’s University. The family also received a library card. Every baby born at JPS in 2017 will receive the same book and card, said Leslie Oliver, president and CEO of the the Fort Worth Public Library Foundation. Children born in 2016 or 2017 will be in third grade in 2025.
“We know that children who read at third-grade level are much more likely to succeed in high school, to get a good job — to be able to go on to college,” Price said.
We know that families when they take a book into their home and they read together, sing together, play together and talk together — that children develop larger vocabularies, they succeed in school and therefore in life.Leslie Oliver, president and CEO of the The Fort Worth Public Library Foundation
