December 30, 2016 9:46 AM

A pepper-spraying cop and a chivalrous pilot capture viewers’ attention

By Rick Press

Sometimes, you have to see something to believe it.

Like when a drunken airline passenger refuses to sit down and a pilot takes him down. Or a massive brawl breaks out after midnight at a Dallas taco shop.

Those were just a couple of the viral video moments that attracted the most viewers in 2016 at Star-Telegram.com. Here are the Top 5, which also include a brother’s impassioned plea and the Star-Telegram original web series on Texas high school football.

1. Fort Worth police officer caught on video pepper-spraying motorcyclists. (above)

2. Brother of paralyzed Ethan Couch victim makes impassioned plea: 'We need help'

Video: Brother of paralyzed Ethan Couch victim makes impassioned plea: 'We need help'

"They've got so much money, and we need help."

3. Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

The fight, which broke out after midnight Saturday at Taqueria El Paisano Mexican Restaurant in Dallas, was captured on video by witnesses.

Twitter video courtesy of @gualaah

4. Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

"You don't put your hands on my flight attendant!" Watch as an American Airlines flight crew tackles and restrains a Lexington, Ky., man after a flight to Charlotte. Michael Kerr is accused of intoxication, disruptive behavior and assault.

Brian Colón

5. Titletown, TX., episode 1: The Aledo Way

Titletown, TX, episode 1: The Aledo Way

In a small town with huge expectations, players and coaches embrace the pressure to reclaim what was once theirs: “State!”

Jared L. Christopher and Jessica Koscielniak Star-Telegram.com

