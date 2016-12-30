A pepper-spraying cop and a chivalrous pilot capture viewers’ attention

Sometimes, you have to see something to believe it.
Like when a drunken airline passenger refuses to sit down and a pilot takes him down. Or a massive brawl breaks out after midnight at a Dallas taco shop.
Those were just a couple of the viral video moments that attracted the most viewers in 2016 at Star-Telegram.com. Here are the Top 5, which also include a brother’s impassioned plea and the Star-Telegram original web series on Texas high school football.
1. Fort Worth police officer caught on video pepper-spraying motorcyclists. (above)
2. Brother of paralyzed Ethan Couch victim makes impassioned plea: 'We need help'
3. Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop
4. Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant
5. Titletown, TX., episode 1: The Aledo Way
