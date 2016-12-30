New Year’s holiday: What’s open and closed in Fort Worth area

Because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, most school districts and nonessential federal, county, state and city office offices; banks; the stock market; and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.
Transportation
New Year’s Day, Monday: : Fort Worth Transportation Authority buses will operate a regular schedule on New Year’s Day and a Sunday schedule on Monday. The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will not operate on New Year’s Day and will run a Saturday schedule on Monday.
Special New Year’s Eve service: The TRE, in collaboration with MillerCoors, is providing free rides from 6 p.m. Saturday through the end of service early Sunday between Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Station in east Fort Worth. The TRE’s last two trains will leave Union Station early Sunday at 12:30 a.m. (usually a 12:10 departure) and a special train at 1 a.m. will accommodate those attending the fireworks show in downtown Dallas.
Back to school
Classes resume Monday: Hurst-Euless-Bedford
Classes resume Tuesday: Arlington, Azle, Burleson, Carroll, Castleberry, Eagle-Mountain Saginaw, Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller, Kennedale, Lake Worth, Mansfield, Northwest, Weatherford
Classes resume Wednesday: Birdville, Everman
Classes resume Thursday: Aledo
Classes resume Jan. 9: White Settlement
Classes resume Jan. 10: Crowley, Fort Worth
City offices closed Monday
Bedford, Colleyville, Euless, Grapevine, Haltom City, Hurst, Keller, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, Saginaw, Southlake and Watauga: All nonessential city offices will be closed Monday. Trash and recycling service will not be affected.
Arlington: All nonessential city offices will be closed Monday. All branch libraries, municipal golf courses and the Tennis Center will be open Monday. Trash and recycling service will not be affected.
Fort Worth: All nonessential city offices will be closed Monday, including libraries, community centers and the Log Cabin Village. City council meetings over the holidays have been canceled, with the next meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Trash and recycling service will not be affected. Residents are allowed two extra bags of trash on their first pickup day following New Year’s.
