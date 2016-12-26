DFW weather mild after record high on Christmas Day

North Texans will have to keep those sandals and shorts around for a few more days as Mother Nature will keep it mild.
In addition, there’s no severe weather expected Monday compared to a year ago when 12 tornadoes cut across eight North and Central Texas counties, killing 13 people.
Nor will there be any record daytime temperatures like on Sunday when it reached 80 degrees at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, breaking the high temperature mark for Christmas Day. The old record was 78 degrees set in 1922 and 1934, accoridng to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
“The sky cleared and we had strong southwest winds bringing in warmth from the Gulf (of Mexico),” meteorologist Dennis Cain said of the record high on Christmas Day. “We’ll stay with above normal temperatures until Wednesday and after that the temperatures should be about normal for this time of year.”
Daytime temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Tuesday and in the mid-70s on Wednesday. After that, temperatures will cool to 55 on Thursday and Friday.
The New Year’s holiday weekend will feature a high of 60 on Saturday and maybe in the upper 40s on Saturday night. Rain chances will return on New Year’s Day with a high of 62.
The tornadoes that hit a year ago in North and Central Texas counties were noteworthy on several accounts, according to the NWS office:
- The Dec. 26, 2105, tornado outbreak ranks third in the number of tornadoes confirmed in a 24-hour period in December in North Texas.
- The Sunnyvale-Garland-Rowlett tornado is the first killer December tornado in Dallas County.
- The Sunnyvale-Garland-Rowlett twister ranks as No. 1 in terms of highest rated and deadliest in Dallas County for December (rated EF4; 10 killed).
- The Midlothain-Ovilla-Glenn Heights tornado is the first confirmed EF3 in December in Ellis County.
- The Copeville tornado is the first confirmed EF2 tornado in December in Collin County.
