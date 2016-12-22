Arrest of mother and teenagers leads to protest in Fort Worth

A crowd gathered to protest against the Fort Worth Police Department at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Thursday, December 22, 2016. A white FWPD officer arrested a black woman and her two teenage daughters Wednesday after the woman called police because she needed help.The incident was captured on cell phone video that has gone viral.
Joyce Marshall
Minister Dominique Alexander, president and founder of Next Generation Action Network, spoke to the crowd gathered to protest against the Fort Worth police at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Joyce Marshall
Reverend Dr. Wil Gafney holds a sign with others gathered at an anti police protest outside the Tarrant County Courthouse Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Richard W. Rodriguez
Joyce Marshall
Minister Dominique Alexander, president and founder of Next Generation Action Network, spoke to the crowd gathered to protest against the Fort Worth police at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Thursday, December 22, 2016. A white FWPD officer arrested a black woman and her two teenage daughters Wednesday after the woman called police because she needed help.The incident was captured on cell phone video that has gone viral.
Joyce Marshall
Gabrielle Simpson bows her head in prayer with others gathered at the end of an anti police protest outside the Tarrant County Courthouse Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Richard W. Rodriguez
Joyce Marshall
A protestor holds up a sign at an anti police protest outside the Tarrant County CourthouseThursday, December 22, 2016.
Richard W. Rodriguez
Joyce Marshall
Fort Worth Police moved in toward the end of the rally after a disturbance in the crowd gathered to protest against the Fort Worth police at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Joyce Marshall
A disturbance broke out in the crowd gathered to protest against the Fort Worth police at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Thursday, December 22, 2016, when a man started up the stairs with a flag.
Joyce Marshall
Jacqueline Craig, who was arrested Wednesday afternoon after calling police to report an assault on her son, left the protest after a disturbance broke out in the crowd gathered to protest against the Fort Worth police at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Joyce Marshall
A crowd gathered to protest against the Fort Worth police at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Thursday, December 22, 2016.
Joyce Marshall
