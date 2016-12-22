Local

December 22, 2016 11:36 AM

Christmas closings in Fort Worth and surrounding cities

Because Christmas falls on a Sunday, all school districts and nonessential federal and state offices; banks; the stock market; and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.

Grocery stores: Most Tom Thumb and Albertsons will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, while Aldi, Central Market, Kroger, Sprouts, Target, Wal-Mart and Whole Foods will be closed. Stores will resume normal hours Monday.

Things to do Christmas Day: Most movie theaters will be open. The Fort Worth Zoo is open from noon to 4 p.m..

Transportation: Bus and Mobility Impaired Transportation Service (MITS) will operate on a regular Sunday schedule Christmas Day. The TRE will not run on Christmas Day and will resume regular service Monday.

Municipal hours for holidays

Tarrant County: All nonessential offices, including courts, will be closed Friday through Monday.

Arlington, Colleyville, Euless, Grapevine, Haltom City, Hurst, Keller, Mansfield, Saginaw, Southlake and Watauga: All nonessential city offices will be closed Friday-Monday. Trash and recycling service will not be affected.

Bedford: All nonessential city offices will close at noon Thursday and remain closed through Monday. Trash and recycling service will not be affected.

Fort Worth: All nonessential city offices will be closed Monday. City council meetings over the holidays have been canceled, with the next meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Trash and recycling service will not be affected. Residents are allowed two extra bags of trash on their first pickup day following Christmas.

North Richland Hills: All nonessential city offices will be closed Monday. Trash and recycling service will not be affected.

Richland Hills: All nonessential city offices will close at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and remain closed through Monday. Trash and recycling service will not be affected..

