Christmas closings in Fort Worth and surrounding cities

0:34 Dak Prescott explains Ezekiel Elliott's Salvation Army bucket dive Pause

1:11 F-35 replica set up in downtown Fort Worth for Armed Forces Bowl

1:24 Cowboys rookies load up Salvation Army truck with presents

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of Mom arrested makes statement about neighbor accused

19:22 Episode 19: Titletown, Texas

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say