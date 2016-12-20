Colleyville City Council accepts city manager’s resignation, effective April 2

The Colleyville City Council unanimously accepted City Manager Jennifer Fadden’s resignation following an executive session discussion on Dec. 20.
Fadden has worked for the city since March 2009, all as city manager.
“I am thankful for the opportunities that Colleyville has provided me both professionally and personally,” Fadden said in a news release. “It has been a pleasure to work for the citizens of Colleyville for the last eight years. Together with leadership from the city council and a talented staff, we have been able to accomplish important tasks that continue to position the city as a premier DFW suburb.”
In her resignation letter to the council, Fadden cited substantial economic development, enhancements to public safety, continuation of strong financial stewardship and the city’s AAA bond rating, and development of the staff leadership team as key accomplishments during her tenure.
“Jennifer has been a tremendous asset to Colleyville in leading and executing the day-to-day functions of the city,” Mayor Richard Newton said in a news release. “I have enjoyed working with Jennifer. We have made a lot of progress over a short period of time with her staff leadership. I speak for the entire city council in thanking Jennifer for her service to Colleyville and wishing her the best in future endeavors.”
Newton defeated Mayor David Kelly in a May 17 election that also saw two incumbents ousted.
The council will begin the process to find the next city manager by seeking proposals from executive search firms, according to Mark Wood, executive director of economic development and communications.
In her resignation letter submitted on Dec. 20, Fadden said it had been an “honor and privilege” to serve the council and the citizens of Colleyville, “but after much spiritual reflection, I have concluded this transition is a necessary change for my family.”
Fadden stated that her April 2 resignation date was chosen to provide “adequate time to plan for a management transition.”
Marty Sabota: 817-390-7367, @martysabota
