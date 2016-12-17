Plano alumna pays it forward by erasing elementary students’ lunch debts

Taylor Washington wanted some elementary students in need to start 2017 with a fresh start.
The law student started a GoFundMe to raise $423.68 — the outstanding balance for kids with overdraft lunch accounts at Thomas Elementary in Plano.
“Whether you're Thomas Elementary alum, a Plano resident or native, Texas resident or native, or someone in the giving spirit, every dollar counts! Let's help make this Christmas special for somebody else!” she wrote on the page.
She reached her goal and more: $545. On Friday, she delivered a check to the school.
“I think everybody deserves an education and the last thing I think a student should be worried about is being hungry at school or where their next meal is coming from,” Washington told FOX4. “Their education is the most important thing and that should be the only thing they have to focus on.”
