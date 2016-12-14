Number of low-performing schools on state list drops in Tarrant County

The number of low-performing schools in Tarrant County that must allow students to transfer dropped from 91 to 80, according to state data released Wednesday by the Texas Education Agency.
In the Fort Worth school district, the number of schools on the Public Education Grant, or PEG, list went from 51 to 47 for the 2017-18 school year. Arlington dropped from 12 to 11. Crowley was the only district with an increase, from nine to 10.
Numerous area districts, including Carroll, Grapevine-Colleyville, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Mansfield and White Settlement, did not have any schools on the PEG list.
Statewide, 1,379 schools are on the list of the state’s worst-performing schools, compared with 1,532 last year, a decrease of 10 percent.
Campuses made the list if 50 percent or more students failed the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness in two of the previous three years or were rated “Improvement Required” in state accountability ratings in 2014 through 2016, according to the TEA.
Schools that received “Met Standard” ratings by the state this year could still be on the PEG list if they were rated “Improvement Required” the previous year.
Under state requirements, school districts must notify parents of students who attend the low-performing schools by Feb. 1, informing them that their children can transfer to other schools in the 2017-18 school year.
The state will provide districts with additional funding for students who transfer.
In Fort Worth, there were four fewer schools on the list from last year. Eight schools came off the list, while four new schools were added, according to the district.
Superintendent Kent Scribner said the decrease in Fort Worth was encouraging, but more work remains in building a strong foundation to take schools from struggling to excellent.
“Our students are assets to be invested in, not problems to be solved,” Scribner said. “We need to invest in them in the long haul.”
Robert Sanborn, president and CEO of the education advocacy group Children At Risk, said the transfer component of the PEG list is rarely used by families because it is confusing.
“They don’t know about it,” Sanborn said, explaining that many working families simply don’t have time to find out more about the process. “They think, ‘It’s just a hassle. … I want my kid to go to the closest school.’ ”
Children At Risk recently put together an online tool aimed at helping families understand education issues such as the PEG list. Families can get a better understanding of the this accountability system and if they should transfer to another campus, he said.
“We give parents an idea of how to deal with that,” Sanborn said.
The program was created by the Legislature in 1995 and allows children attending schools on the PEG list to transfer to higher-performing schools within the district, or schools outside the district.
Schools on PEG list
Arlington school district:
Elementary schools: Adams, Anderson, Berry, Burgin, Morton, Rankin, South Davis, Speer, Webb, Wimbish
High school: Sam Houston
Birdville school district: Haltom Middle, Richland Middle
Crowley school district:
Elementary schools: Bess Race, Hargrave, Meadowcreek, Parkway, Poynter
Middle, intermediate schools: Crowley, Walker, Stevens
High schools: Crowley, North Crowley
Everman school district: Townley Elementary, Johnson Sixth Grade Campus
Fort Worth school district:
Elementary schools: Pate, McDonald, Elliott, Moss, Davis, Como, Daggett, De Zavala, Huerta, East Handley, Eastern Hills, Clarke, Glen Park, Greenbriar, Beal, Peace, Hubbard, Terrell, White, Merrett, Logan, Walton, Mitchell Boulevard, Morningside, Mendoza, Dillow, Sunrise-McMillan, Sims, West Handley, Westcreek
Sixth grade centers: Glencrest, Rosemont, Wedgwood
Middle schools: Daggett, Forest Oak, Handley, Jacquet, McClung, Kirkpatrick, Leonard, Meacham, Morningside, Riverside
High schools: Dunbar, Wyatt, Polytechnic
Keller school district: Heritage Elementary, Parkview Elementary
Lake Worth school district: Collins Middle, Miller Elementary
Northwest school district: Hughes Elementary, Hills Elementary
Springtown school district: Springtown Elementary
This article contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1
Comments