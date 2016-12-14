Garland cop fired 41 shots toward unarmed suspect, officers testify

A Garland police officer fired 41 shots toward an unarmed suspect in 2012, striking him three times and killing him, according to court testimony Wednesday, WFAA-TV reported.
Patrick Tuter, 36, who has since been fired from the force, is on trial this week, accused of manslaughter in the death of Michael Allen.
Defense attorney Robert Rogers has said Allen, who Tuter had been chasing at speeds of more than 100 miles an hour, had “the look of death and anger.”
But Tuter’s fellow officers testified Wednesday they were more afraid of Tuter than Allen when he began firing dozens of rounds toward Allen’s truck.
“I didn’t know where he was,” Officer William Norris said, according to WFAA.
“Tuter’s shooting was reckless,” Officer Matthew Perry said.
The shooting happened in August 2012 in a Mesquite cul-de-sac, where Tuter’s chase of Allen crashed out.
Tuter believed Allen was armed, said Rogers, his attorney, according to WFAA.
“He sees anger,” Rogers told jurors. “He sees a man that is determined. He sees the look of death and anger. He sees the look of a man on meth.”
A Garland Police Department investigation found that Tuter violated use-of-force and pursuit policies, and he was fired less than a year later, according to the Dallas Morning News. In 2013, he was the first Dallas County officer to be indicted in a fatal police shooting in more than 15 years.
