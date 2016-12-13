Gov. Greg Abbott on proposed bathroom legislation: Wait and see

Gov. Greg Abbott is adopting a wait-and-see approach about anticipated legislation that would prohibit transgender people in Texas from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.
"I have not seen any proposed legislation yet," a characteristically cautious Abbott told reporters Tuesday at the Capitol. He added that there are still a number of things unknown that could determine the need for such a bill.
Among those variables, Abbott said, is the legal challenge to President Barack Obama's guidelines directing public schools to accommodate transgender students. The incoming administration of GOP President-elect Donald Trump could bring an end to that dispute, which was an impetus for the push for a so-called "bathroom bill" in Texas.
While such legislation has not been released yet in Texas, business leaders have already lined up to voice their opposition, worried it could scare off investment in the same way a similar proposal did in North Carolina. Asked about those concerns, Abbott said his goal heading into this session is "ensuring the safety and security of the people of Texas."
"We are in the information-gathering stage right now," Abbott told reporters when pressed on his views about a potential bathroom bill.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has called such a bill a priority. House Speaker Joe Straus has downplayed the urgency of Texas lawmakers pursuing such a measure.
