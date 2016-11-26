Where to watch Christmas parades, tree-lightings in Fort Worth area

All across Tarrant County, communities are celebrating the beginning of the holiday season with traditional tree-lighting ceremonies, parades and celebrations. Here’s what’s coming up:
Tuesday
Texas Motor Speedway
3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth
6 p.m. - Billed as the “Biggest Living Christmas Tree in Texas,” the Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter grant ceremony includes the tree lighting and fireworks.
Hurst
Christmas Parade and Santa’s Workshop, Hurst Conference Center, 1601 Campus Drive
5-9 p.m. Marketplace featuring ornaments and gifts, snow tubing hill, inflatable maze, Santa, fireworks and tree lighting.
Thursday
Grapevine
37th annual Grapevine Parade of Lights, Historic Downtown Grapevine.
7 p.m. - The parade goes north on Main Street from Hanover Drive to Northwest Highway. The theme is “Famous Christmas Characters.”
Watauga
A Watauga Christmas Tree Lighting, Capp Smith Park, 5800 block of Hightower Drive.
6 p.m. - Featuring Christmas carols, dance performance, visit from Santa, hot chocolate and the tree lighting.
Friday, Dec. 2
Bedford
Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, Old Bedford School, 2400 School Lane, and Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Drive.
4-8 p.m. -Besides the 6 p.m. tree lighting at the Old Bedford School, other events include cookie decorating, hay rides, and bounce houses.
Colleyville
Tree Lighting Celebration, City Hall in the Village at Colleyville, 100 Main St.
5-8 p.m. - Lighting of the community-decorated trees begins at 5:30 p.m. Reindeer games, holiday treats and photos with Santa.
Keller
Holly Days, Keller Town Center, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway
6-9 p.m. - Very Merry Light Parade, live dance and band performances, snow hill, concessions, Santa and tree lighting at 7:15 p.m.
Mansfield
Hometown Holidays, Mansfield City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St.
5-9 p.m. - Ice slide, penguins, Santa, holiday market, school choirs, fireworks and tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. mansfieldtexas.gov/hometown-holidays
Richland Hills
Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa Visit, City Hall Municipal Complex, 3200 Diane Drive
6:30 p.m. - School choirs, tree lighting and a visit from Santa in the Community Center.
Saturday
Arlington
Holiday Lights Parade, downtown, UT Arlington area
2-8:30 p.m. - Parade begins at 6 p.m. with tree-lighting at 7 on the steps of City Hall. Get a picture with Santa after the parade at the Levitt Pavilion in Founders Plaza at 100 W. Abram St.
Euless
Parade of Lights, Midway Drive and Industrial Boulevard, Euless
6:30 p.m. - Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and will continue east on Midway Drive to the Euless Family Life Center.
Haltom City
Christmas on Broadway, Haltom City Recreation Center and Broadway Park, 4839 Broadway Ave.
3-6 p.m. - Petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, bounce houses, cookie decorating, visit from Santa and ending with lighting of the Christmas tree.
Haslet
Christmas in the Park, Gammill Park, 101 Gammill St.
3-7 p.m. - Puppet show, giant snow slide, concessions, Santa and tree lighting.
North Richland Hills
Night of Holiday Magic, NRH2O Family Water Park, 9001 Boulevard 26
4-8 p.m. - Fireworks, photos with Santa, marshmallow roast, holiday puppet show and performances by school and community groups.
Roanoke
Roanoke’s Old-Fashioned Christmas, downtown, 211 N. Oak St.
5-9 p.m. Musical performances, strolling carolers, concessions, parade, Santa and tree-lighting at 6:15 p.m.
Trophy Club
Christmas in the Park, Indy East Park
6:30-9 p.m. - Santa flies into the park via helicopter, school choirs, free treats, free crafts.
Dec. 16-25
The Lights at Interlochen
7- 11 p.m. 41st anniversary of the lights, Interlochen neighborhood, Randol Mill Road and Westwood Drive in Arlington.
Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1
