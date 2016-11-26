Where to watch Christmas parades, tree-lightings in Fort Worth area

3:28 Kennedale slips by Midlothian Heritage 49-47 and into state quarterfinals Pause

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

1:05 TCU's Patterson on team's young RBs, bright future

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:08 Are you texting and driving? It could be deadly

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:00 TCU's Sawyer on Frogs' young RBs

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

0:52 TCU QB Sawyer on 97-yard TD drive