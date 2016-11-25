Train riders wish TRE a happy anniversary, along with suggestions

A slow-moving thunderstorm dumped inches of rain and sent ponds over their banks in the Mira Lagos community in Grand Prairie, east of State Highway 360 and just southwest of Joe Pool Lake (video by Jeff Wilson).
Mayor Jeff Williams spoke to a citizens group, Action Arlington, on Friday and shared his frustrations over what he called a misinformation campaign against the $1 billion stadium proposal. Citizens for a Better Arlington, a group opposing the new stadium, sent the audio to media. Here are excerpts.
Tyler Newlin was born with holoprosencephaly, a birth defect that kills most babies before they are born. Tyler defied the odds, and Saturday, he scored his first touchdown with his best friend Cade Gordon and the entire Mansfield Titan team behind him. By Amanda Rogers/Mansfield News-Mirror