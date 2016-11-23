Local

November 23, 2016 4:37 PM

Five stories to be thankful for this Thanksgiving

Star-Telegram

Across the nation, family and friends will gather to give thanks for what made them feel good this past year. We've put together some of our own feel-good moments. Here are five stories to remind you about what the holiday is all about.

5-year-old collects 2,200 cans of food for hungry in North Texas

Five-year-old fights hunger with food drive

Miles Umscheid, 5, collected canned food and donations from friends, family and people around the country using social media after learning from a boy who visited his school that there were people who didn't have any food. He donated 2,201 cans of food to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Brandon Wade Special to the Star-Telegram

Never too old: Granbury great-grandmother sky-dives for 92nd birthday

Skydiving great grandmother

Phyllis Guthrie celebrates her 92nd birthday by going skydiving at Skydive35 in Hillsboro.

rmallison@star-telegram.com

Why Dak Prescott’s got this for Cowboys: Mom, family, community

You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

Ever since he was a kid growing up in Haughton, La., Dak Prescott wanted to play quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. His high school coaches say he's ready for the challenge of starting for America's Team.

Video by Drew Davison

Stolen pup Petey reunited with owner, and it feels so good

Dog stolen in burglary returned to owner by Fort Worth PD

Fort Worth police recovered Petey, a 4-month-old Collie/Heeler mix, when they were following leads in an investigation of a May 7 burglary. They returned him to his owners.

Fort Worth Police Department

A father’s ‘complaint’ about two football players and his autistic son

Titletown, TX., episode 10: A Letter of Intent

The father of an autistic student sends a 'complaint' to the Aledo athletic director about two football players and his son, and how they have changed his life forever.

Jared L. Christopher and Jessica Koscielniak Star-Telegram.com

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Fort Worthy: How did the Trinity River come to be?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos