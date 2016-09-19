Arlington among top 6 best U.S. big cities, ‘Money’ says

The former Arlington mayor who 20-some years ago defended his city as “nobody’s damn suburb” has more backing.
Money magazine has named Arlington the “Best Big City” in the South in a ranking of cities in six regions of America.
The magazine defines “big” as 300,000 residents or more. How it defined “South” is less clear.
The magazine said criteria for “best cities” are that they have “a rich trove of culture, dynamic street life, maybe even a little bit of grit” along with “job growth, affordable housing, good schools, low crime, great quality-of-life factors” and “health of the local economy.”
“Tucked between Dallas and Fort Worth, Arlington is known as the Entertainment Capital of Texas, and for good reason,” Money wrote. “It’s home to four professional sports teams—Dallas Cowboys football, Texas Rangers baseball, Dallas Wings basketball, and Dallas Charge softball—theme parks, music venues, comedy clubs, and, not least, the International Bowling Hall of Fame. Still, there’s more to this city than fun and games.”
The publication also mentions the city’s job opportunities, UT-Arlington, Levitt Pavilion, Arlington Music Hall, median home price of $169,000 and Arlington’s “investing in transportation alternatives like bike lanes and exploring a high-speed rail line linking Arlington to Dallas and Fort Worth.”
Other best big cities named are Boston; Raleigh, N.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Portland.
Arlington wasn’t the only Texas city to make a “best” list. Of the Top 50 small cities, Plano was No. 3, Pflugerville No. 12, Euless No. 18, and Spring No. 44.
Money’s Top Big cities
Best in Northeast: Boston
Best in the Southeast: Raleigh
Best in the Midwest: Columbus
Best in the South: Arlington
Best in the Mountains: Colorado Springs
Best in the West: Portland, Ore.
