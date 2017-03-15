New food delivery app, Caviar, launches at Fort Worth restaurants

Fort Worth residents have a new option for feeding their hunger.
The food delivery company Caviar, which operates in about a dozen major metro areas in the United States, announced Wednesday it would immediately begin serving selected restaurants in Fort Worth.
The way it typically works is, customers download a free Caviar application to their phones or go to the company’s website, trycaviar.com, and select from the restaurants available in their area.
For now, Caviar delivery will be limited to central areas of Fort Worth, including downtown, West Seventh, the South Side and Texas Christian University — but a company official said the service area likely will expand quickly (based on experience in other markets) as more restaurants join in and more customers sign up for the app.
Today, the Caviar delivery area stretches roughly north to the Stockyards, west to Alta Mere Drive, south to Interstate 20 and east to Interstate 35W.
The best way to find out if delivery is available in your area is to download the app or visit the website and plug in your address, officials said.
“We’ve definitely seen our sales increase as a result of delivery with Caviar, and we’ve expanded our reach to new customers that might not have stopped by our restaurant in person,” Jay Jerrier, owner of Cane Rosso on Fort Worth South Side, said in an email.
Cane Rosso has partnered with Caviar for about two years, after Caviar launched its service in part of Dallas. Cane Rosso has locations in several parts of the Metroplex, and was among the first to sign up with Caviar in Fort Worth.
Food delivery is currently an $11 billion industry but could grow to $210 billion, Morgan Stanley reports.
“Caviar's attention to detail and consistent commitment to Cane Rosso has made the process easy for us and now we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring our pizza to new customers across Fort Worth, too,” he said.
The food is delivered by independent contractors, similar to how Uber employs its ride-sharing drivers.
Cane Rosso is offering a special for Caviar customers who order Sunday through Thursday until April 15. Its popular off-menu pie — the Honey Bastard, normally about $19 — is available for just $10. That particular pizza features mozzarella, bacon marmalade and habanero honey.
Other Fort Worth restaurants taking part in the Caviar app include Brewed, Cat City Grill, Dutch’s Hamburgers, East Hampton Sandwich Co., Fixture Kitchen and Social Lounge, HG Supply Co., Ol’ South Pancake House, Savor Patisserie, Swiss Pastry Shop and Yucatan Taco Stand.
A Caviar spokeswoman said many other restaurants are expected to sign up, now that Caviar has officially launched.
Delivery fees are waived for first-time customers. Normally, the delivery fee is typically a few dollars per order, but varies based on factors such as the distance between the restaurant and customer.
Fewer hassles
Although certain cuisines such as pizza and Chinese food are easy to deliver to homes and workplaces — and have been for decades — the makers of other types of food have struggled with trying to launch delivery services of their own.
By using third-party services such as Caviar, restaurants can enjoy delivery services without the cost and hassle of starting up such a service themselves.
Food delivery is currently about an $11 billion industry in the U.S. but has the potential to grow to about $210 billion, according to a Morgan Stanley financial services research report published last year. Improvements to packaging and the availability of third-party delivery companies are factors that could contribute dramatically to such an expansion.
In addition to Caviar, Fort Worth is already served by several other app-based delivery services, including UberEats and GrubHub.
Nationwide, Caviar has delivery arrangements with more than 3,000 restaurants, in cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.
Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson
