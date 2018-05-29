This ranch will make you fall in love with west Texas, and it's for sale

Two decades of wildlife management have helped the Circle J&B Ranch gain a reputation for quail, dove, turkey and deer hunting.

The 3,266-acre spread south of Seymour, about a two-hour drive west of Fort Worth, is also known for its bass and hybrid striper fishing from a spring-fed lake.

For the humans on the land, there's a seven-bedroom ranch house with a rock bottom swimming pool.

And now, all of it can be yours for a cool $12.5 million.

The Circle J&B Ranch, owned for years by Janice and Bob Carter, is among the newest listings by Icon Global Group, a real estate company known for listing farms, ranches and other specialty properties. The Carters are executives with Panda Power Funds, a Dallas-based energy investment firm.

The Circle J&B Ranch has an equestrian barn with 10 stalls, 2 tack rooms, medicine room and feed storage. Courtesy of Icon Global

"Circle J&B Ranch is the type of world class deer and quail ranch that doesn’t come around often. In fact, this property has never previously been offered on the market," Icon Global wrote on its listing site. "Boasting the highest point in Baylor County and superb water features for the area, coupled with nearly two decades of intense land and wildlife management, the ranch doubles as both a revenue generating asset and recreational haven."

The land includes about 1,600 acres surrounded by high fencing, and roughly 1,666 acres of free range. A 50-acre sunflower field is kept for dove hunting.

The Circle J&B Ranch includes a seven-bedroom ranch house with a rock bottom swimming pool. Courtesy of Icon Global

The ranch is well-known for its quail hunting, drawing the attention of outdoors experts Ray Sasser and Ray Murski. The property received the T. Boone Pickens Award for wildlife preservation.

Other features:

▪ Most prickly pear cacti removed for improved grazing.

▪ Texas Animal Health Commission certified white-tailed deer breeding operation is in place.

▪ Covered dog kennels with evaporative air conditioning.

Circle J&B Ranch Icon Global

▪ A 12-acre lake for crappie and catfish.

▪ Lake house and foreman's home with three bedrooms each.

Circle J&B Ranch Icon Global

▪ Equestrian barn with 10 stalls, 2 tack rooms, medicine room and feed storage.

▪ Numerous electric powered video surveillance towers located throughout the ranch.