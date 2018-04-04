This former Rangers, Yankees slugger is auctioning his Vaquero mansion in Westlake

More than a decade after he last swung at a pitch for the Texas Rangers, retired slugger Mark Teixeira is ready to part with one of his few remaining ties to the Lone Star State.

This time, it's a mansion in Westlake's Vaquero neighborhood that some say is valued north of $4 million.

The professional baseball player, who retired in 2016 after eight seasons with the New York Yankees, plans to sell his home at an auction. The auction will deliver the house to the highest bidder, with no reserve required, according to the listing website Mansion Global, which first reported the planned sale.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Rangers and Yankees slugger Mark Teixeira is auctioning his Vaquero mansion in Westlake. Vaquero Residential Realty/Mike Lewis Photography

Several times in recent years, Teixeira and his wife Leigh Williams Teixeira have tried to sell the home, reportedly in the price range of $4 million to $5.75 million. The couple now lives in Greenwich, Conn.

Teixeira played for the Rangers from 2003-07, and then joined Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels before finally settling in with the Yankees. He moved into the stone and stucco home in 2005. He lived there for the rest of his time in Texas.





The home on a one-acre lot features balconies overlooking the Vaquero golf course, as well as an indoor-outdoor theater and a children's play area with its own kitchen above a garage.





New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) swings in the sixth inning, as the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, April 27, 2016. Paul Moseley

Photos of the home's interior show a combination of walnut paneling and stone treatments. A brick-lined wine cellar, stained-glass windows and distressed hardwood floors are also featured, according to Mansion Global.

Elite Auctions is handling the sale.

Teixeira will turn 38 on Tuesday.