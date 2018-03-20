The Pier 1 Imports Building in downtown Fort Worth is for sale – again

The 20-story glass structure known as the Pier 1 Imports Building in downtown Fort Worth is on the market — again.
The building at the northwest corner of downtown, with gorgeous views of the Trinity River, Sundance Square and West 7th, is being listed by the commercial real estate firm CBRE.
"This offering presents a rare and compelling investment opportunity to acquire a trophy office asset that provides long-term cash flow at a compelling basis that is significantly below replacement cost," CBRE wrote on its online brochure announcing the sale.
The crystal-shaped building often serves as a dramatic punctuation of the Fort Worth skyline, with bright lights (usually white) that can be changed to purple to celebrate big moments at nearby Texas Christian University, or gold to show support for childhood cancer research.
The structure has an unusual history. It opened in 2004 as the corporate headquarters of Pier 1 Imports, which spent $90 million for the land and construction. But Pier 1 Imports in 2008 sold the structure to Chesapeake Energy, which was a huge player in natural gas exploration in Fort Worth's Barnett Shale boom in the late 2000s, for $104 million.
Pier 1 Imports remained a major tenant in the building, as it does today.
In 2014, Chesapeake sold the building to Houston-based Hines, which owns dozens of high-class, high-rise structures worth a combined $111 billion in 24 countries. Officials from Hines didn't immediately return calls seeking comment.
"This is not anything we are commenting on right now," Hines spokesman Mark Clegg wrote in an email.
When Hines bought the building, the company agreed to rename it the Pier 1 Imports Building, in honor of its largest tenant.
Officials from Pier 1 Imports, which is one of downtown Fort Worth's largest employers with roughly 870 workers, also didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. However, there is no indication of any work force changes at Pier 1 Imports, a home furnishings company that like many retailers has struggled recently with lagging sales.
For prospective buyers of the Pier 1 Imports building, bids are due March 27.
According to CBRE's pitch, the Pier 1 Imports Building has 409,977 square feet of rentable space and is 100 percent leased. The property is on 11.9 acres and has a total of 1,098 parking spaces.
In 2014, Pier 1 Imports extended its lease at the building through 2027.
Nearly two years ago, Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. announced plans to build a 345-unit apartment community next door to the Pier 1 Imports Building.
This report includes information from the Star-Telegram archives.
Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796; @gdickson
