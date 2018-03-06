Why Texas is among the top states for business construction, expansion

Cranes rearing into the sky. Trucks laden with construction materials clogging up the freeways. Hard-hat areas everywhere you turn, and more construction jobs than you can shake a stick at.

If it seems like Dallas-Fort Worth is full of construction projects, that's because it is, according to Site Selection magazine's 2017 Governor's Cup rankings.

The magazine ranks metro areas and states by the number of new or expansion corporate construction projects over the course of the year.

Texas was the No. 1 state for projects with 594, but DFW, with 192 projects, slipped just behind the Houston area in the rankings by a four-project margin. The No. 1 metro was the Chicago area, with a whopping 402.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

DFW walloped New York City (128), Washington, D.C. (82) and Los Angeles (72).

The magazine notes that it's the sixth consecutive Governor's Cup for Texas and fourth for Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbot told the magazine that the credit goes to Texans themselves.

"I asked [Amazon executives] directly why they keep opening facilities in Texas, thinking they would tell me because taxes are lower and your regulations are more reasonable and so forth," Abbott said.

"Instead, they were immediate and direct in their response: They said it’s the top-quality workforce."

The Grand Prairie location is Ikea’s second store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Bill Hanna billhanna@star-telegram.com

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74