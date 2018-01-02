Two-thirds of Americans have bought supplies to survive a natural or political disaster, a survey released last week shows. Gary Lynch, the general manager of Rising S Company, a small rural factory south of Dallas where bomb shelters are made, said that in 2017 orders of bomb shelters were up 700 percent.
Two-thirds of Americans have bought supplies to survive a natural or political disaster, a survey released last week shows. Gary Lynch, the general manager of Rising S Company, a small rural factory south of Dallas where bomb shelters are made, said that in 2017 orders of bomb shelters were up 700 percent. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com
Two-thirds of Americans have bought supplies to survive a natural or political disaster, a survey released last week shows. Gary Lynch, the general manager of Rising S Company, a small rural factory south of Dallas where bomb shelters are made, said that in 2017 orders of bomb shelters were up 700 percent. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Growth

Why are huge numbers of Americans — including millennials — preparing for doomsday?

By Gordon Dickson

gdickson@star-telegram.com

January 02, 2018 09:24 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

It’s always good advice to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

And Americans apparently are embracing the sentiment behind that old saying — big time.

Two-thirds of Americans (65.5 percent to be exact) have stockpiled materials to survive a natural or political disaster. That’s among the findings of a survey released last week by Finder.com, which tracks spending habits.

The report cites ongoing tensions between the United States and North Korea, as well as historically severe weather such as the hurricanes that devastated Houston, Puerto Rico and other coastal areas last year as among the reasons for the surging interest in “doomsday prepping.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

shelters(3)
A bomb shelter under construction at Rising S Company south of Dallas in 2017. A survey released last week shows that two-thirds of Americans are buying supplies to survive a natural or political disaster.
Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com



More than half of respondents said they had bought the supplies during the past month, spending up to $400.

The research comes almost a year after the Star-Telegram reported that Gary Lynch, whose Rising S Co. south of Dallas manufactures steel bomb shelters, had experienced a 700 percent increase in orders.

And it’s not just Cold War survivors who are doomsday prepping.

According to the survey, while a larger portion of Baby Boomers and Generation Xers are more likely to “always” have survival supplies on hand, millennials are more likely to have bought materials during the past 12 months.

Finder.com’s survey was based on interviews with 2,000 Americans conducted by research provider Pureprofile in October.

Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

More Videos

Fuel City opening in Haltom City 1:01

Fuel City opening in Haltom City

Pause
Fort Worth General Electric Locomotive Plant rolls out 1,000th locomotive 0:49

Fort Worth General Electric Locomotive Plant rolls out 1,000th locomotive

Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse' 1:51

Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

Population growth, strong economy quickly filling up Fort Worth landfill 1:29

Population growth, strong economy quickly filling up Fort Worth landfill

All-Americans at work 2:06

All-Americans at work

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 1:48

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather 1:10

Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

  • Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

    Gary Lynch, general manager of Rising S Co. in Murchison, Texas, says his underground bunker business has been booming since the election of Donald Trump.

Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

Gary Lynch, general manager of Rising S Co. in Murchison, Texas, says his underground bunker business has been booming since the election of Donald Trump.

Gordon Dickson Star-Telegram



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fuel City opening in Haltom City 1:01

Fuel City opening in Haltom City

Pause
Fort Worth General Electric Locomotive Plant rolls out 1,000th locomotive 0:49

Fort Worth General Electric Locomotive Plant rolls out 1,000th locomotive

Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse' 1:51

Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

Population growth, strong economy quickly filling up Fort Worth landfill 1:29

Population growth, strong economy quickly filling up Fort Worth landfill

All-Americans at work 2:06

All-Americans at work

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 1:48

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather 1:10

Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

  • All-Americans at work

    Richland linebacker DaShaun White and 53 new friends, the West team for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, spent some of New Year’s Day in practice at the Alamodome.

All-Americans at work

View More Video