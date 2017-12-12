That sauce you’re eating in a restaurant may be coming from this place in Burleson

A major supplier of proteins, sauces and other foods to restaurants is opening a new facility in Burleson with at least 150 jobs.
Golden State Foods Corp. plans to build a 160,000-square-foot facility (roughly the size of a Walmart Supercenter) that will cost about $70 million, officials said.
The company has 50 locations and provides processed and fresh foods to more than 125,000 restaurants worldwide.
Golden State Foods will build its manufacturing and distribution center in Highpoint Business Park, Burleson Mayor Ken Shetter said. That area along Interstate 35W on the south end of Burleson includes 159 acres of city-owned property that already houses companies such as Airforce Airguns, Wagner-Smith Equipment Co. and Chicken E Foodservice.
Never miss a local story.
“It is great news that quality jobs are coming to Burleson, and the company bringing those jobs has a long history of exhibiting stellar corporate values,” Shetter said.
The company was lured to North Texas partly by a $900,000 grant from the Texas Enterprise Fund.
“The Burleson team were such great partners with their professionalism, compelling economic incentive package, investments in the local work force and overall commitment to the community that they rapidly became our preferred choice,” said John Maguire, Golden State Foods’ vice president of liquid products in North America.
The grant is contingent upon the company spending a minimum $19 million and creating 150 jobs in the state, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
“While Texas will continue to cut taxes and burdensome red tape, it is the people of this state that businesses are continuing to invest in,” Abbott said in a statement. “I am excited about the opportunity and growth Golden State Foods Corporation is bringing to the Burleson area and I look forward to their future success.”
Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson
Comments