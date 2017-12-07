Westlake residents didn’t think their leaders would stand up to developers. They were wrong

More Videos 3:37 Wendy Davis seeks to help young women find their voices through politics Pause 1:10 Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:43 If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located? 1:43 See why DFW thinks it should get Amazon's HQ2 2:54 His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:38 Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake The City of Westlake is known for its famous residents, and here are the most well-known faces. The City of Westlake is known for its famous residents, and here are the most well-known faces. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

The City of Westlake is known for its famous residents, and here are the most well-known faces. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com