Proposed fiduciary rule would put consumer interests first

2:20 Adrian Beltre has a Grade 1 strain in his left calf and could miss WBC Pause

2:48 Rangers' Jeff Banister on Adrian Beltre's injury

1:39 Yu Darvish at ease with his surgically repaired elbow

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:35 Schlossnagle: TCU looking at six pitchers for rotation spots

1:40 Timberview Girls Run Over South Oak Cliff In 5A Area Playoff

1:22 Dixon's message for TCU down the stretch: 'We need to prepare to get better'

0:57 Frogs in The Dance? Might have been 'laughed at or questioned' once, Dixon says

2:05 Colleyville Heritage pulls away from Aledo