Fort Worth’s Elevate Credit expected to go public this week

1:29 Aledo's girls knock off Richland in area round playoff Pause

4:09 Taste testing new concession items at Globe Life Park

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

0:31 TCU's Karviar Shepherd cuts down NIT net

0:24 TCU's Williams on the significance of an NIT title

1:17 Texas Live! A first look at the Rangers dining and entertainment project

0:30 TCU's Brandon Parrish reflects on Big 12 tournament run

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang