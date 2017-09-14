Not one, but two airlines will fly from DFW to Iceland next summer

Icelanders must really want to come to Texas.
Icelandair announced Thursday that it will launch service between DFW Airport and Reykjavik next May, becoming the second carrier in less than two weeks to announce flights to the northern European country. Discount carrier Wow Air said earlier this month that it will initiate DFW-Reykjavik service in May, with one-way fares as low as $99.
The new service by Icelandair, to start May 30, will be four times a week on a Boeing 757-200 aircraft, the airline said. The flights will depart DFW on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
“Our new service from Dallas/Fort Worth will provide a refreshing alternative for travelers from Texas with non-stop flights to Iceland and beyond,” said Birkir Holm Gudnason, chief executive of Icelandair. “The new DFW route will also open opportunities for European travelers wanting to explore the Dallas/Fort Worth region and the great Lone Star state.”
For North Texas travelers, Icelandair offers another full-service gateway into Europe. Icelandair didn’t disclose how its pricing will compete on fares with Wow Air, which has low fares but charges fees for additional services such as in-flight beverages and carry-on luggage.
