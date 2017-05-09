Sky Talk

May 09, 2017 12:56 PM

American Airlines says passenger traffic up 3.1 percent in April

By Andrea Ahles

American Airlines said its passenger traffic grew 3.1 percent in April as the airline added 0.8 percent more capacity to its network.

The Fort Worth-based carrier said its planes carried more passengers as its load factor rose 1.8 percentage points to 82.2. percent

American also raised its unit revenue estimates for the second quarter, saying that total revenue per available seat mile will be up between 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent. The carrier cited improved yields and lower estimated fuel prices in its estimates update to investors.

