American Airlines CEO was paid $11.1 million in 2016

American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker earned $11.1 million last year, even though he did not accept a salary from the Fort Worth-based carrier.
Instead, Parker was given $11 million in stock awards and $140,763 in other compensation such as flight benefits and life insurance premium payments, according to American’s proxy statement which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
Parker’s 2016 compensation was slightly lower, down 2.4 percent from what he earned in 2015, as the board changed his compensation to only stock awards that year.
President Robert Isom earned $6.5 million in 2016, up 6.2 percent as he received $641,306 in salary and $4.6 million in stock awards. Isom took over the president’s role after Scott Kirby left American to become president of United Airlines in August. Kirby earned $9.4 million, including a $3.85 million cash severance payment.
In 2016, American reported solid profits of $2.68 billion on revenues of $40.18 billion. Its top executives receive stock awards for meeting various performance goals instead of receiving cash bonuses or stock options.
The proxy was filed just days after American announced that it would give its pilots and flight attendants raises of 8 percent and 5 percent on average, respectively, even though the labor group are in the middle of existing contracts. In a letter sent to employees, Parker said the pay hikes were “the right thing” to do to bring their compensation in line with pay hikes at rivals Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.
American also announced that it will hold its annual shareholders meeting in New York on June 14.
