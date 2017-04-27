Southwest Airlines first quarter profit drops 32 percent

Southwest Airlines said first quarter profits dropped by a third as passengers paid lower fares and fuel costs rose.
The Dallas-based carrier said net income declined 32 percent to $351 million for the quarter, although revenues increased 1.2 percent to $4.88 billion. Southwest carried more than 35.5 million passengers in the quarter, up 2.7 percent, but the average passenger fare dropped 2.6 percent to $149.78.
“We are pleased to report strong first quarter 2017 profits and margins, especially considering the passenger revenue yield environment and higher fuel prices,” said Southwest chief executive Gary Kelly in a statement.
Southwest said it paid $1.96 per gallon of jet fuel, up 10 percent from the first quarter of 2016. The company expects to pay $1.95 to $2 per gallon of jet fuel in the second quarter.
Excluding one-time accounting items, Southwest reports income of 61 cents per share, missing Wall Street analysts’ earnings estimates of 63 cents per share, according to FactSet Research.
Southwest executives will discuss the first quarter earnings with investors on a conference call at 11:30 a.m. CDT.
