American Airlines announces pay raises for pilots and flight attendants

American Airlines announced plans to give pay raises to pilots and flight attendants even though the two groups are currently under contract and not in negotiations.
The Fort Worth-based carrier said it wants to give pilots an average pay raise of 8 percent and flight attendants an average pay raise of 5 percent. The pilots and flight attendants unions will have to agree to the raises before they can go into effect.
Both the Allied Pilots Association and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants have complained that their pay rates, while industry-leading when contracts were signed in 2015, now lag pilots and flight attendants’ pay at Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.
In a letter sent to employees on Wednesday, American’s chief executive Doug Parker and president Robert Isom said the raises were about “doing the right thing” for employees who have helped the company through its successful merger with US Airways.
“While the commitment was met when the contract was signed, we never anticipated this large of a gap for this long a period, and we don’t like that it exists, contract or not,” the letter said. “Therefore we intend to work with the unions to adjust the hourly base pay rates of all American pilots and flight attendants to levels that are equal to the highest rates currently in place at either Delta or United.”
As we move forward, if we see sizable discrepancies in pay rates between our team members and other major airlines and our contracts are still years away from their amendable dates, we will work to address those discrepancies.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom
Pilots will receive raises between 7 percent and 8.7 percent depending on their seniority and what type of aircraft they fly. Flight attendants will receive pay raises between 4.2 percent and 6.5 percent depending on seniority. The raises could go into effect as early as May.
In a government filing, American said the pay raises will cost the company $230 million in 2017 and $350 million in 2018 and 2019.
American is currently in contract negotiations with its mechanics and ground workers union groups but the company implemented pay raises for those employees in September. The letter said it has not offered additional pay rates to other employee groups, such as gate agents, because their pay is already industry-leading.
American’s executives said the pay raises reflect “a real philosophical change” at the carrier.
Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @Sky_Talk
