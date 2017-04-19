American Airlines moves integration of flight attendant systems to 2018

American Airlines said it will not integrate its flight attendants’ operations until at least 2018, more than a year later than the carrier had expected.
In a memo sent to the Fort Worth-based carrier’s 25,000 flight attendants on Wednesday, American said it now hopes to move the former US Airways flight attendants into the legacy American flight operating system in October 2018.
“We want flight attendants to truly be one team as much as you do. And while we’d prefer a FOI [flight attendant operational integration] date earlier than next fall, these are big, complex changes and we need to get them right,” the company said in the memo.
The carrier, which merged with US Airways in December 2013, has been integrating the two airlines information technology systems over the past few years. It combined its pilot groups into one flight operating system last September. At the time, American chief information officer Maya Leibman said she expected the flight attendants’ systems to be combined in 2017.
In the memo, American said legacy American flight attendant bases will transition over to new systems such as trip trade and reserve processing in May 2018 and will transition to a preferential bidding system sometime between October 2018 and the end of 2019.
“When fully implemented, these new systems will provide you with greater flexibility and simplicity in organizing your monthly schedules through a user-friendly, web-based platform, accessible anywhere in the world through an internet connection,” the memo said.
