Bell Helicopter delivers fewer helicopters in first quarter, revenues drop

Bell Helicopter delivered fewer helicopters in the first quarter causing its revenues to drop 14 percent to $697 million.
Even though revenues declined, the Fort Worth-based helicopter maker was able to slightly increase its profits by $1 million due to “improved performance.” The company delivered 27 commercial helicopters, down from 30 in the same quarter last year, while V-22 deliveries stayed the same with 6 delivered in the quarter.
Bell’s parent company, Textron, said net income decreased 32.6 percent to $101 million for the first quarter. Revenues also declined 3.4 percent to $3.093 billion as it sold fewer business jets in its aviation division.
“We are continuing to execute our restructuring plan while maintaining our focus on new product investment and the integration of acquired businesses, all of which will have a positive impact on our long term growth outlook,” said Textron chief executive Scott Donnelly.
Textron closed its purchase of snowmobile maker, Arctic Cat, during the quarter and reported $22 million in special charges related to the acquisition.
Excluding one-time accounting charges, Textron reported earnings per share of 46 cents per share, matching Wall Street analysts’ earnings estimates. Shares of Textron [ticker: TXT] were trading down 98 cents, or more than 2 percent, at $46.36 in early trading on Wednesday.
