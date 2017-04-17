American Airlines drops charters for six NFL teams

American Airlines is still flying America’s team but not six other NFL franchises.
The Fort Worth-based carrier told employees in a memo, first reported by Forbes, that it will operate charters for the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles for the upcoming NFL season. However, it will not provide the charters for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.
“After careful evaluation, we are reducing the number of charter operations for 2017 to ensure we have the right aircraft available for our passenger operation,” said American spokeswoman LaKesha Brown.
Flight crews, who are able to bid to work the charter flights, were informed of the changes that will go into effect for the 2017-2018 NFL season.
“For those of you who worked these teams, we share your disappointment,” the memo said. “We hope to have the opportunity to support these teams in the future should resources become more readily available.”
Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @Sky_Talk
