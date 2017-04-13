American Airlines adds seasonal flights from DFW to Lihue, Hawaii and Rio de Janeiro

American Airlines announced Thursday that it is adding two seasonal routes from Dallas/Fort Worth Airport in December.
The Fort Worth-based carrier said it will begin flying three times a week to Rio de Janeiro and daily to Lihue, Hawaii starting this winter.
“Travel to South America and the South Pacific is more popular in the winter months so we’ll increase the number of seats in a couple of markets,” said American’s vice president of network planning, Vasu Raja, in an employee newsletter. “And because Hawaii is such a popular destination in the winter, on top of the seasonal DFW-Lihue addition, we’re also adding an additional Los Angeles-Maui flight and increasing the number of seats between Los Angeles and Honolulu on one flight.”
American plans to use a Boeing 787-8 on its Rio de Janeiro route from December through February. A Boeing 767 will fly daily to Lihue from December through March.
The carrier also announced plans to suspend its Los Angeles-to-Auckland, New Zealand service for eight weeks during August and September. It will restart the service in October with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.
