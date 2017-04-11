That bottle of water may soon cost a little more at DFW Airport

The price for a cool drink at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport will likely be higher this summer.
On Tuesday, the airport’s concessions committee discussed raising the price of bottled water and soda to $2.50 for a 20 oz. bottle. The current price of $2.25 per bottle was set in 2009. A bottle of Smart water would cost $3.
“Our lease [with concessionaires] does entitle us to do market analysis to determine whether or not the market has moved in terms of pricing. What we found is indeed, the market had increased their prices and it did warrant us to be able to increase our prices,” said Zenola Campbell, vice president of airport concessions.
Campbell said the airport found the market average for bottled beverages was $2.47. Other airports, including Dallas Love Field, New York’s JFK and Miami, charge more, from $2.79 in Los Angeles to $3.39 in Chicago.
The airport is able to set price ceilings on specific products, such as bottled beverages, as part of lease agreements with concessionaires. Prior to instituting its pricing policy in 2009, travelers at DFW would find a bottle of water costing $1.50 at one store and $3 at another concessionaire, even in the same food court, Campbell said. The airport decided it wanted consistency to minimize customer confusion.
If the full board approves the increase, the new price will go into effect by the end of the month.
The committee also considered a $1 million contract to install an additional 2,757 power outlets at seats near the gates in all of the airport’s terminals. Currently, DFW has 2,170 power outlets for passengers to charge their phones and laptops while waiting for their flights to depart.
The new power outlets will have two electrical and two USB sockets and will be installed underneath lounge seats.
“One of the biggest comments from our customers is ‘more power,’ ” airport assistant vice president of customer experience Kevin Smith told the committee.
With the installation of additional outlets, Smith estimates that 40 percent of the seats in each gate area will have access to a power outlet. American Airlines also recently added media tables at some gates that include power charging outlets for customers.
The full board will consider both the bottled beverage price increase and power outlet contract at its Thursday meeting.
Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @Sky_Talk
Drink
DFW (current)
DFW (proposed)
LAX
Chicago
Miami
JFK
Dallas Love Field
Coke 20 oz.
$2.25
$2.50
$2.89
$3.39
$2.99
$2.95
$3.09
Dasani 20 oz.
$2.25
$2.50
$2.79
$3.39
$2.99
$2.95
$3.09
Smart Water 20 oz.
$2.50
$3.00
$3.39
$4.59
$3.39
$3.99
$3.29
Smart Water 1 liter
$3.25
$3.50
$4.99
$4.69
$4.69
$4.99
$5.29
Source: DFW Airport
