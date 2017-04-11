Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly made $6 million in 2016

Southwest Airlines paid its chief executive Gary Kelly moree than $6.14 million to run the Dallas-based carrier last year.
According to a government filing made Tuesday, Kelly’s compensation rose 3.7 percent, mainly due to stock awards. His salary remained the same at $675,000 and he received a cash bonus of $228,015. The bulk of his compensation came in stock awards worth $4.049 million.
Last year, Southwest’s revenues grew 3.1 percent to $20.4 billion and its profits rose 2.9 percent to $2.24 billion. The carrier paid more for fuel in 2016 and it carried more passengers as it offered lower fares to entice consumers to fly.
The carrier will hold its annual shareholder meeting on May 17 in Phoenix, where Southwest has grown to 170 daily flights to 50 destinations and has over 4,500 employees.
Southwest expects to announce its first-quarter earnings on April 27.
Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @Sky_Talk
