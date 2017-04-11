Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly made $6 million in 2016

2:05 Southwest's new Boeing 737 MAX Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:37 Colleyville Heritage pitcher Alex Scherff welcomes the bright lights

0:26 Man rescued from flash flooding on a creek in north Dallas

1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday

3:14 Soprano Ava Pine talks about her change of careers and the similarities of performance art and medicine

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:59 North Texans air tax appraisal criticisms

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting