April 7, 2017 11:10 AM

Southwest Airlines says passenger traffic rose 3.9 percent in March

By Andrea Ahles

Southwest Airlines said its passenger traffic grew 3.9 percent in March as the airline increased its network capacity by 4.5 percent.

Planes were not as full and the March load factor dropped 0.5 percentage points to 84.1 percent.

The Dallas-based carrier reaffirmed its first-quarter estimates that unit revenues will decline in the two to three percent range. However, it also told investors that bookings and unit revenue trends for the second quarter “remain strong.”

Southwest is expected to report first-quarter earnings on April 27.

