Boeing to open Global Services headquarters in Plano

Boeing has chosen Plano for the headquarters of its new Global Services business, the aircraft maker announced on Wednesday.
The division, which will provide services to commercial airline and defense customers worldwide, will be headquartered in Plano’s Legacy West development with about 50 employees.
“We have a fixed focus on serving our customers worldwide, and this location assists in our mission of providing uncompromising service worldwide,” Stan Deal, global services president, said in a statement.
The Chicago-based company received an economic incentive package from the city of Plano but declined to provide the specifics of the tax incentives.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Boeing’s move is another example of the state’s business-friendly environment.
“I am proud to welcome Boeing’s new Global Services unit to Texas and look forward to working with them further to continue their expansion in the Lone Star state,” Abbott said in a statement.
Boeing has 3,700 employees in Texas including hundreds of workers at its Aviall subsidiary in Dallas. Last fall, the company announced the creation of the Global Services unit which will integrate the service capabilities in its defense, space and commercial sectors into one business unit. Global Services will support 20,000 Boeing employees around the world, the company said.
Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @Sky_Talk
