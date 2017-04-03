Monday Midday Must-Reads

-American Airlines is ending its decades-old route between New York’s JFK Airport and San Juan, Puerto Rico. According to USA Today, the airline will end its two daily round-trip flights on the route on August 22. “San Juan was once a hub for American, helping connect the carrier’s customers to other destinations in the Caribbean and neighboring regions. American flew nearly 100 daily flights from the airport as recently as 2008, but began to shrink until it officially “de-hubbed” San Juan in 2013,” the article says.
-Passengers on flights to the U.S. from Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. and Doha, Qatar will still get to use iPads and laptops in flight as two Middle East carriers find a way around the laptop ban instituted by the Trump Administration. Etihad Airways said its first and business class passengers will have free iPads and Wi-fi while Qatar Airways said it will offer laptops for loan for all of its U.S. flights, reports CNBC.
-Frontier Airlines is ready for the stock market. The Denver Post reports the airline has filed paperwork for an initial public offering. The airline reported net income of $200 million in 2016, up almost 43 percent since 2014.
Comments