Monday Midday Must-Reads

-United Airlines is being criticized for keeping two female teenage girls from boarding a flight on Sunday because of inappropriate clothing. According to the New York Times, a gate agent told the two girls, who were wearing leggings, that they could not board the flight because their pants were not appropriate travel attire. “The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel,” the company tweeted.
-American Airlines is in talks to acquire a stake in China Southern Airlines, Bloomberg News first reported last week. The Fort Worth-based carrier would make an investment of about $200 million in to the Chinese airline, allowing American to increase its presence in the growing Asian travel market.
-In a roundup of the latest capacity changes, USA Today reports that Alaska Airlines announced ten non-stop routes from San Francisco and another three from San Jose. United Airlines is also adding four new destinations to its network.
