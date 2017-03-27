Monday Midday Must-Reads

1:10 American Airlines new premium economy Pause

1:41 American Airlines Wants To Fly To Cuba

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:26 Mavs have to deal with Russell Westbrook

0:46 Heimlich hero: Video captures student saving friend's life in school cafeteria

1:42 TCU's Dixon reflects on his New York, NIT connections

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

0:49 Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants